AMSTERDAM Jan 12 Dutch navigation equipment and map maker TomTom said on Thursday that it hasn't violated any data protection laws in the Netherlands, but that it has updated software to inform customers more clearly about how it gathers information.
TomTom said the software changes coincide with the data protection agency's publication of the findings from their investigation on TomTom`s use of location data. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.