BERLIN Aug 30 TomTom Managing Director Corinne Vigreux is optimistic about fourth-quarter sales of personal navigation devices (PNDs), based on early indications from its retailers.

"I am relatively confident about what we are going to do in Q4. The early indications from the retailers are good," said Vigreux, who also is one of the company's co-founders and main shareholders, on the sidelines of the IFA, Europe's biggest consumer electronics trade show.