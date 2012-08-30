WRAPUP 2-Trump intervenes in Gulf rift, pointing at Qatar over militant funding
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
BERLIN Aug 30 TomTom Managing Director Corinne Vigreux is optimistic about fourth-quarter sales of personal navigation devices (PNDs), based on early indications from its retailers.
"I am relatively confident about what we are going to do in Q4. The early indications from the retailers are good," said Vigreux, who also is one of the company's co-founders and main shareholders, on the sidelines of the IFA, Europe's biggest consumer electronics trade show.
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
WASHINGTON, June 5 A U.S. intelligence contractor has been charged with leaking to a news organization classified National Security Agency material about Russian interference in the 2016 American presidential election, the Justice Department and officials said.