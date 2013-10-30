AMSTERDAM Oct 30 TomTom, Europe's
largest maker of navigation devices, beat forecasts for
third-quarter net profit on Wednesday and raised its full-year
outlook.
Revenue this year will be at the top end of the range of 900
million to 950 million euros, it said, while adjusted earnings
per share are seen at around 0.25 euros, compared with a
previous forecast of 0.20 euros.
TomTom, among the three biggest digital map-makers in the
world, reported a quarterly net profit of 11 million euros
($15.2 million), down 49 percent from a year ago, and revenue of
244 million euros, down 11 percent, reflecting the weak state of
the car market in Europe.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected net
profit of 6.02 million euros on revenue of 245 million euros.