AMSTERDAM Oct 30 TomTom, Europe's
largest maker of navigation devices, beat forecasts for
third-quarter profit and raised its 2013 earnings guidance,
citing strong demand for new gadgets such as GPS sports watches
used by runners and cyclists.
TomTom shares rose more than 5 percent to 6.249 euros, their
highest since early 2011.
The company now sees full-year revenue at the top end of the
900 million to 950 million euros range, and expects adjusted
earnings per share of around 0.25 euro given that it met its
previous forecast of 0.20 euro in the first nine months.
Chief Executive Harold Goddijn said TomTom had started to
see better results in European markets such as Germany and the
UK where consumer confidence is relatively strong.
"New products have been well received and existing TomTom
customers are coming back to upgrade their devices," he said.
TomTom's fortunes are closely linked to those of car
manufacturers which use its built-in navigation devices, and
were hit by weak car sales in Europe for several quarters.
The Dutch company also competes in the market for personal
navigation devices, or PNDs, with Garmin and in the
commercial digital map market with Google and Nokia
.
TomTom said the market for personal navigation devices
continued to shrink as users switch to free or cheaper apps, but
it has managed to raise average selling prices for its newest
models and increase its market share of PNDs in Europe.
It reported quarterly net profit of 11 million euros ($15.2
million), down 49 percent from a year ago, and revenue of 244
million euros, down 11 percent. Analysts in a poll commissioned
by Reuters had expected net profit of 6.02 million euros on
revenue of 245 million euros.