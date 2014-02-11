AMSTERDAM Feb 11 TomTom, Europe's
largest maker of navigation devices, reported fourth-quarter
results slightly above its own forecasts on Tuesday and said it
expected results for this year to be below those of 2013.
It reported a quarterly net profit of 3 million euros ($4.1
million), down 97 percent from a year ago, when TomTom benefited
from a one-off tax gain, while quarterly revenue fell 7 percent
to 268 million euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast a
small quarterly net loss of 750,000 euros on revenue of 257
million euros.
For 2014, TomTom expects adjusted earnings per share of
about 0.20 euro on full-year revenue of about 900 million euros,
down from EPS of 0.26 euro and revenue of 963 million euros in
2013.