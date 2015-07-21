AMSTERDAM, July 21 Dutch mapping company TomTom
reported a lower second-quarter net profit on Tuesday
that eked ahead of expectations thanks to solid revenue growth
driven by license renewals from customers including Apple
and Telefonica.
The company posted quarterly net income 2.5 million euros
($2.7 mln), down 71 percent from 8.9 million euros in the
year-ago period. The results beat analysts' consensus forecasts
for a net loss of 530,000 euros, according to a Thomson Reuters
poll.
TomTom's revenues grew to 264.6 million euros, up 5 percent
from the second quarter of 2014. Analysts forecasts had ranged
between 241 million euros and 253 euros.
The company said it expected to hit full-year revenue
targets of around 1 billion euros and that revenues from its
automotive business, which declined 17 percent year-over-year as
it exited its hardware business, would start growing next year.
TomTom, whose consumer mapping business has been hit hard by
the rise of universal smartphone-based navigation, is trying to
reinvent itself as a provider of high-definition maps for highly
automated driving systems.
With Nokia considering selling its rival HERE
mapping division to a consortium of German carmakers, analysts
say TomTom could make inroads with other carmakers if it becomes
the last independent provider of mapping data for automotive
applications.
($1 = 0.9240 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Eric Auchard)