AMSTERDAM, July 21 Dutch mapping company TomTom reported a lower second-quarter net profit on Tuesday that eked ahead of expectations thanks to solid revenue growth driven by license renewals from customers including Apple and Telefonica.

The company posted quarterly net income 2.5 million euros ($2.7 mln), down 71 percent from 8.9 million euros in the year-ago period. The results beat analysts' consensus forecasts for a net loss of 530,000 euros, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

TomTom's revenues grew to 264.6 million euros, up 5 percent from the second quarter of 2014. Analysts forecasts had ranged between 241 million euros and 253 euros.

The company said it expected to hit full-year revenue targets of around 1 billion euros and that revenues from its automotive business, which declined 17 percent year-over-year as it exited its hardware business, would start growing next year.

TomTom, whose consumer mapping business has been hit hard by the rise of universal smartphone-based navigation, is trying to reinvent itself as a provider of high-definition maps for highly automated driving systems.

With Nokia considering selling its rival HERE mapping division to a consortium of German carmakers, analysts say TomTom could make inroads with other carmakers if it becomes the last independent provider of mapping data for automotive applications. ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Eric Auchard)