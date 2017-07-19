FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TomTom Q2 profit falls as demand for consumer products weakens
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 19, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 2 days ago

TomTom Q2 profit falls as demand for consumer products weakens

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Digital mapping company TomTom said on Wednesday its adjusted net profit in the second quarter fell 10 percent, with an ongoing decline in sales of consumer products only partly offset by growth in other services.

TomTom said it now expects annual revenues to come in at the lower end of its initial target range of 925-950 million euros ($1.07-$1.10 billion)

Total adjusted net profit came in at 21.0 million euros and revenue fell by 4 percent to 253.4 million euros in the April-June quarter.

Hardware sales were dented by poor performance of its sports products, consisting mainly of wrist-based wearables for sports and fitness activities, and the company said it was reviewing strategic options for the business.

$1 = 0.8670 euros Reporting by Wout Vergauwen and Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

