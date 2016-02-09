AMSTERDAM Feb 9 TomTom NV, the Dutch navigation company, on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings slightly ahead of expectations and forecast sales growth of around 5 percent for 2016.

The company said adjusted net profit was 23.1 million euros, compared with 9.7 million euros in the same period a year ago, ahead of 19.4 million euros forecast by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)