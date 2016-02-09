BRIEF-Telgam Q1 net loss widens to 51,221 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 51,221 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 28,810 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
AMSTERDAM Feb 9 TomTom NV, the Dutch navigation company, on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings slightly ahead of expectations and forecast sales growth of around 5 percent for 2016.
The company said adjusted net profit was 23.1 million euros, compared with 9.7 million euros in the same period a year ago, ahead of 19.4 million euros forecast by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
