AMSTERDAM Oct 21 TomTom, the digital
mapping company, said on Friday third-quarter core earnings
rose 1 percent, as falling sales of its personal navigation
devices were offset by growth in its higher-margin automotive
businesses.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose by 1 percent to 33.1 million euros
($36 million) from the same period a year ago.
Revenue fell 6 percent to 239 million euros.
The company on Oct. 13 cut its full year sales target to 980
million euros ($1.1 billion), from 1.05 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9174 euros)
