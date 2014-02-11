AMSTERDAM Feb 11 TomTom NV :
* Says Q4 EBIT margin of 2 pct (Q4 2012: 9%)
* Says Q4 gross margin of 54 pct
* Q4 sales 268 million euros (average forecast in Reuters poll
257 million euros)
* Says Q4 cash flow from operating activities of EUR 51 million
* Sees 2014 adjusted EPS of around EUR 0.20
* Says Q4 EBITDA 33 million euros
* Q4 net result 3 million euros (versus av forecast in Reuters
poll of -0.75 million euros)
* Says plan to step up investments in our new map making
platform and navigation software
* Sees 2014 revenue of around EUR 900 mln
* Says capital investments are expected to increase to more
than EUR 100 mln
* Estimate European market share for the quarter at around 53%,
up by three percentage points compared to Q4