BRIEF-Zen Voce unit plans subsidiary in Wuhan city
* Says its unit plans to invest $500,000 to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Wuhan city, China Mainland
AMSTERDAM Aug 22 TomTom NV : * Extends partnership with Telenav * TomTom will provide mapping data for Scout, Telenav`s daily personal navigator * Additionally, TomTom will remain the provider of map content for Telenav-powered Sprint applications.
* Says a Tokyo-based unit of TOSHIBA CORPORATION will hold 50 percent voting power (6 million shares) of the co and become co's top shareholder instead of TOSHIBA CORPORATION