The logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone over a reserved lane for taxis in a street is seen in this photo illustration taken in Madrid on December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files

AMSTERDAM TomTom, the navigation company, said on Thursday it had signed a multi-year deal to provide Uber with digital maps for the software used by its drivers.

It is the latest contract win for the Dutch company, which also provides maps for Volkswagen and or Apple's iPhone, among others.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)