* Dutch company to supply Uber with digital maps
* Latest in a series of deals for TomTom
* Says deal gives Uber total control over its products
(Adds TomTom CEO comments, background)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM/BARCELONA, Nov 12 Dutch navigation
company TomTom announced on Thursday a multi-year
contract to provide Uber with digital maps and traffic data for
the software used by its drivers.
It is the latest in a series of deals for the Dutch company,
which also signed agreements this year to provide maps for
Volkswagen and renew a contract to supply maps for Apple's
built-in iPhone navigation app.
TomTom CEO Harold Goddijn said Uber had chosen the Dutch
company because the ride-hailing app company wanted to have
"total control" over its own products.
"What they (Uber) get from us is total control of their
application," Goddijn said at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference
in Barcelona. Financial terms of the Uber deal were not
disclosed.
"Contrary to some of our competitors, we provide technology
but also the raw data and databases to run" it, he said, adding
that the deal relieved Uber of the need to "share sensitive
information with other companies."
Uber declined comment beyond saying in a statement that it
looked forward to working with TomTom.
TomTom's digital map competitors Google and former
Nokia subsidiary HERE, which was purchased by a consortium of
German carmakers in August, are seen as long-term competitors to
Uber as cars incorporate computer-assisted driving technology or
become self-driving.
Uber, which initially had bid for HERE, instead purchased
Microsoft's imagery acquisition and map data processing
operations in June.
News of the Uber deal sent TomTom's shares up 8.2 percent in
Amsterdam on Thursday and they have now more than doubled this
year.
Goddijn said he expects TomTom to secure additional deals
with carmakers in the future following the German carmakers'
purchase of HERE.
"Basically from orders booked in 2014 and 2015, we can see
that revenue in the licensing segment will grow very
significantly in 2016 and 2017 and 2018," he said.
Audi, BMW and Daimler bought HERE, Nokia's former digital
mapping subsidiary in August for 2.9 billion euros ($3.1
billion).
Goddijn said that the ownership of HERE by the Germans gives
other automakers an "uncomfortable feeling."
"It think on that sentiment it is easier for us to get in
front of (other carmakers) and discuss business" he said.
"I think that will lead over time to more wins for us."
($1 = 0.9333 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Fenton)