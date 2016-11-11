AMSTERDAM Nov 11 TomTom has benefited from the formation of the rival Here consortium as automakers not involved in it are keener to do business with the independent mapping operator, its chief executive said on Friday.

While its success in winning automotive customers remained "lumpy", TomTom is focused on winning customers in the United States, CEO Harold Goddijn told an investor event in Amsterdam.

With its traditional consumer electronics and satellite navigation businesses threatened by smartphones, TomTom has focused on doing deals with automakers, placing it in head-to-head competition with Here.

Here is the former Nokia mapping business now owned by German automakers Audi, BMW and Daimler . (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)