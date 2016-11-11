AMSTERDAM Nov 11 TomTom has benefited
from the formation of the rival Here consortium as automakers
not involved in it are keener to do business with the
independent mapping operator, its chief executive said on
Friday.
While its success in winning automotive customers remained
"lumpy", TomTom is focused on winning customers in the United
States, CEO Harold Goddijn told an investor event in Amsterdam.
With its traditional consumer electronics and satellite
navigation businesses threatened by smartphones, TomTom has
focused on doing deals with automakers, placing it in
head-to-head competition with Here.
Here is the former Nokia mapping business now owned by
German automakers Audi, BMW and Daimler
.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)