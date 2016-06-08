AMSTERDAM, June 8 TomTom, the Dutch navigation company, said it had won a contract to provide Sweden's Volvo with real-time maps and traffic data for its cars.

Terms were not disclosed, but the contract is a major win for TomTom, which competes with HERE, owned by Audi, BMW and Daimler, in selling navigation systems for cars. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)