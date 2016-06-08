UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
AMSTERDAM, June 8 TomTom, the Dutch navigation company, said it had won a contract to provide Sweden's Volvo with real-time maps and traffic data for its cars.
Terms were not disclosed, but the contract is a major win for TomTom, which competes with HERE, owned by Audi, BMW and Daimler, in selling navigation systems for cars. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.