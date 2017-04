April 29 TomTom NV :

* Reports first quarter 2014 results

* Revenue of eur 205 million (Q1 '13: eur 202 million)

* EBIT of eur 2 million (Q1 '13: eur 0 million)

* Net cash of eur 44 million

* Adjusted EPS of eur 0.08, of which eur 0.04 relates to one-off tax gain (Q1 '13: eur 0.03)

* Full-year outlook updated; revenue now expected of at least eur 900 million and adjusted EPS of around eur 0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: