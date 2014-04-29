BRIEF-Trivago increases FY17 guidance after Expedia releases Q1 results
* Trivago increases full-year guidance after expedia releases first quarter results
April 29 (Reuters) -
* Tomtom nv tomtom to acquire dams tracking in france
* Tomtom nv - has signed an agreement with diffusion artistique et musicale sas ("dams") to take over dams tracking
* Tomtom nv - transaction is expected to be completed in coming month and will add 27,000 subscriptions to tomtom telematics` installed base. Further company coverage:
April 27 Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed Wall Street estimates as it suffered a sharp dip in sales of its Surface tablets and laptops.