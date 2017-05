TOKYO May 25 Tomy Co Ltd said on Monday that Marunouchi Capital, a buyout firm, has sold its entire stake in the Japanese toymaker to SMBC Nikko Securities.

The exit of Marunouchi Capital from the toymaker follows a similar move by U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management LP, which sold its stake Tomy back to the firm in December.

SMBC Nikko Securities plans to sell the stake to other investors, Tomy said.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)