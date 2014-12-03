BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 3 A Japanese toy maker Tomy Co Ltd on Wednesday said it would dissolve a capital tie-up with private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP.
Tomy also said it would buy back its own shares following the dissolution.
TPG owns 4.6 percent of Tomy, in which it first invested in 2007.
TPG declined to comment. (Reporting by Junko Fujita)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.