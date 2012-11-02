COPENHAGEN Nov 2 Sydbank, Denmark's
third-biggest bank, has agreed to acquire Tonder Bank, a small
lender in the south of the country, the latest deal in a banking
industry under pressure from tough new regulations.
Sydbank said on Friday it would take over Tonder Bank's
18,000 customers and a balance sheet worth 2.3 billion Danish
crowns ($396 million). All depositors will be covered by the
transfer to Sydbank.
Danish banks have been stung by bad loans in the aftermath
of a burst property bubble, a struggling agriculture sector and
following tighter writedown rules imposed by the country's
regulator in April.
Tonder Bank said in a statement the new writedown rules and
a deadline to meet new solvency requirements by this Sunday had
left it no alternative other than filing for bankruptcy on
Monday.
"It has not been possible to provide the necessary capital
within the prescribed period and therefore the bank must give up
its independence," the bank said in a statement.
Its board members have tendered their resignation.
Denmark has the most fragmented banking industry in the
Nordic region with more than 100 banks and many in the industry
are predicting a wave of consolidation.
In September, two of the country's smaller listed banks,
Salling Bank and Vinderup Bank, said they
would merge.
Spar Nord Bank announced a week later it would
acquire rival Sparbank.
Sydbank, which said the acquisition would help strengthen
its position in southern Jutland, and Denmark's second-biggest
lender Jyske Bank have both said they would be
interested in buying rivals.
Some speculate that Sweden's capital-rich banks could also
muscle into a wave of mergers in the country.
($1 = 5.8072 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by David Holmes)