TOKYO, April 9 Exxon Mobil Corp has
reduced its stake in Japan's second-biggest oil refiner by
capacity, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , to 9.9 percent from
11.6 percent, the Japanese firm said on Thursday.
The move, which took effect on Thursday, will not in any way
change TonenGeneral's existing tie-up with Exxon Mobil, a
spokesman for the Japanese firm said, adding that Exxon still
remains its largest shareholder.
The stake sale was worth around 6.4 billion yen ($53
million) based on the closing price of TonenGeneral's shares on
Thursday.
TonenGeneral, formerly a unit of Exxon Mobil, in 2012 bought
a controlling stake in itself from Exxon in a roughly $4 billion
deal, reducing Exxon's stake from 50 percent to 22 percent as
the oil major pulls back due to declining Japanese oil demand.
Exxon Mobil further reduced its stake in TonenGeneral by
about 10 percent in 2014, by selling it to trading house Mitsui
& Co.
($1 = 120.2600 yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)