* Plans scheduled refinery maintenance in Jan-June
* Hopes refinery shutdown won't be necessary- exec
(Adds details)
TOKYO Feb 14 Japanese refinery group
TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK, in which Exxon Mobil
has a stake, said on Tuesday it would announce by the end of the
year at the earliest its plans to meet government rules on
improving its efficiency.
The government has asked refiners to increase their
percentage of residue cracking units to crude distillation units
(CDUs) by March 2014 to handle cheaper, heavier oils in order to
boost the competitiveness of its refineries.
TonenGeneral, which has 836,000 barrels per day crude
refining capacity, is the second-ranked refiner in Japan and has
a residue heavy oil cracking ratio of 7.4 percent, according to
Reuters calculations.
The company has to improve the ratio to 10.7
percent by the end of March 2014, according to Reuters
calculations.
"No decisions have been made as of yet, and I do not
anticipate making any kind of announcement in this regard until
the very latter part of 2012 at the earliest," TonenGeneral
director David Csapo told reporters.
To meet the government directives, refiners
will either have to close existing CDUs or build new,
costly facilities that can process residue, but a shrinking
domestic market offers little incentive for investors.
Csapo said he hoped the company would not have to close any
refineries, which include a joint venture with Mitsui Oil.
"We are very confident about the ability of these facilities
to compete in the Japan market as well as to capture export
opportunities when those are available," he said.
"So we are very hopeful that our strong competitive position
is going to preclude the need for refineries to close."
Csapo said the group is expected to post slightly lower
profits from oil refining and marketing in the first half of
this year due to scheduled refinery maintenance.
In January, TonenGeneral bought back a $4 billion
controlling stake from U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp,
at a time when domestic oil demand is shrinking and Japanese
refinery products are unable to compete with rivals located
closer to developing economies.
Exxon Mobil will retain a 22 percent voting share in the
Japanese oil refiner, down from 50 percent, with the 302 billion
yen ($3.94 billion) transaction set to be completed by June 1.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Miral Fahmy)