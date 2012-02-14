TOKYO Feb 14 Exxon Mobil's group
refiner in Japan, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK, is unlikely
to give details on how it will meet the Japanese trade
ministry's requirements to improve the efficiency of its
refining units until at least late 2012, an executive said on
Tuesday.
"No decisions have been made as of yet, and I (don't)
anticipate us to make us to make any type of announcement in
this regard until at the earliest the very latter part of 2012,"
TonenGeneral director David Csapo told reporters.
TonenGeneral, Japan's second-biggest refiner, said last
month its $4 billion purchase of a controlling stake in itself
from U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp would help speed
business decisions.
The purchase of the Exxon Mobil stake comes as domestic oil
demand falls and Japanese refiners' products prove uncompetitive
with rivals located closer to the developing economies that are
the world's key drivers of growth.
Exxon Mobil will retain a 22 percent voting share in the
Japanese oil refiner, down from 50 percent, with the 302 billion
yen ($3.94 billion) transaction set to be completed by June 1.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)