TOKYO Jan 20 ExxonMobil group
Japan-based oil refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK said on
Friday it will terminate its 50-50 lithium-ion battery separator
film joint venture with Toray Industries Inc.
TonenGeneral said it would be best for the venture to become
a wholly owned unit of Toray, adding that the move was unrelated
to its parent Exxon's recent announcement that it is considering
a change in its capital relationship with TonenGeneral, in which
it has a 50.02 percent stake.
TonenGeneral said the venture would be terminated on Jan. 31
and it expects to post special profit of about 16.4 billion yen
($213 million).
ExxonMobil is in talks to sell most of its 50 percent stake
in Japanese refiner TonenGeneral in a deal that could be worth
as much as $5 billion, sources have told Reuters.