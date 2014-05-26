JOHANNESBURG May 26 Tongaat Hulett reports full year diluted headline earnings per share 1,022.3 cents versus 961 cents year earlier, declares annual dividend of 360 cents per share, says total sugar production increased by 170,000 tons to 1.424 billion tons and production expected to grow to more than 1.800 billion tons over the next four years. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala)