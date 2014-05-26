BRIEF-Liaoning Cheng Da's Q1 net profit up 137.8 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 137.8 percent y/y at 695.4 million yuan ($100.87 million)
JOHANNESBURG May 26 Tongaat Hulett reports full year headline earnings of 1.1 billion rand, up 4 percent from 2013, revenue of 15.7 billion rand and an annual dividend of 360 cents per share. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)
* Says Q1 net profit up 137.8 percent y/y at 695.4 million yuan ($100.87 million)
* Says it will buy company, which is mainly engaged in laser printer, information and environmental equipment parts business located in Shenzhen, China, from its Hong Kong unit, which is engaged in office equipment parts business