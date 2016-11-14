(Adds detail, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 South Africa's Tongaat
Hulett posted a 3.7 percent rise in half-year profit on
Monday, in line with its forecast, citing higher international
prices and effective import protection.
The sugar producer said that headline earnings per share,
which strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit
measure in South Africa, rose to 546.7 cents for the six months
to Sept. 30 from 527.4 cents in the same period last year.
Operating profit from sugar operations increased by 73
percent to 825 million rand ($56.98 million).
"This is reflective of improved local market prices, more
effective import protection dynamics in the countries where
Tongaat Hulett produces sugar and higher international prices,
including for exports into regional African markets and the EU,"
the company said.
Tongaat remains affected by the the driest year on record,
it said, estimating that 2016/17 sugar production will be
between 1 million tonnes and 1.1 million tonnes, against 1.02
million tonnes last year.
The company expects a full sugar production recovery to take
two years and to reach levels of between 1.2 million tonnes and
1.3 million tonnes in 2017/18, based on improved rain forecasts
in key growing areas.
Southern Africa, where Tongaat has its mills, was affected
by a severe drought that cut production of crops ranging from
maize to sugar.
"Given ongoing average to above-average rainfall and a
recovery of key dam levels, total sugar production is expected
to recover over two years," the company said.
Tongaat will pay an interim dividend of 100 cents per share,
down 41 percent from last year.
The company's share price was up 1.2 percent at 0750 GMT.
($1 = 14.4777 rand)
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by David Goodman)