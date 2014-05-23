BRIEF-R&I affirms Sumitomo Riko's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook - R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
May 23 Tongaat Hulett Ltd
* JB Magwaza will retire as chairman and director of Tongaat Hulett at conclusion of annual general meeting on 30 july 2014.
* Bahle Sibisi has been appointed as non-executive chairman with effect from 30 july 2014. Further company coverage:
* Aryzta announces that following a review of five months of trading ending December 2016, the underlying fully diluted eps is tracking c. 20 pct behind prior year.
* Reports preliminary 4Q16 revenue growth of 8.0 pct and comparable growth of 3.8 pct