BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 4 Tongaat Hulett Ltd : * Says Tongaat Hulett : trading statement for the half-year ended 30 September
2013 * Says headline earnings are expected to increase by 1,2% to R663 million * Says headline earnings per share for the half-year are expected to be 592
cents per share (2012: 605 cents per share)
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.