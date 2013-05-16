BRIEF-Gold Rain Enterprises issues private placement new shares for T$164 mln
* Says it completed issuing 8.5 million new shares via private placement at T$19.29 per share with amount of T$164 million
JOHANNESBURG May 16 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett said on Thursday it expected headlines earnings per share for the year to rise more than 14 percent, lifted in part by increased sugar production.
The agri-processing company said in a trading statement sugar production rose by 9 percent to 1.25 million tons with major increases in Zimbabwe - the latest sign of an agricultural recovery in the country. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Grammer ceo says has identified 4 takeover targets, could announce buy in upcoming months
