PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 25 Tongkun Group Co Ltd
* Says gets National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors' approval to issue 2.7 billion yuan ($434.85 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pAwLik
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refers to news in social media reporting that cp thailand is going to acquire 7-11 business in indonesia