SEOUL Aug 16 CJ Corp, SK Networks Co Ltd and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd are among five suitors advancing to a second round of bidding for South Korea's Tongyang Magic Inc, which makes kitchen appliances and leases water purifiers, local newspaper Financial News reported on Tuesday.

South Korea-based private equity consortium NH-Glenwood plans to sell its 100 percent stake in Tongyang Magic. Media reports have put the deal at roughly 500 billion won ($456 million), nearly double the 279.9 billion won that NH-Glenwood spent to buy the unlisted firm just two years ago.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that CJ Corp was a shortlisted bidder, and another person said Hyundai Department Store was as well.

A SK Networks spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 1,095.5400 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin)