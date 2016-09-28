SEOUL, Sept 28 SK Networks was
chosen as the preferred bidder to buy South Korean kitchen
appliance maker and water purifier rental firm Tongyang Magic, a
person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
SK Networks, whose business includes car rental, offered to
buy Tongyang Magic for more than 600 billion won ($547.47
million) - more than double the 279.9 billion won that owner
NH-Glenwood Private equity consortium paid for it just two years
ago, Korean Economic Daily reported.
"SK Networks sees growth in the rental business," the source
told Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the
confidentiality of the deal.
A Tongyang Magic spokesman was not immediately available to
comment.
Tongyang Magic's leasing business is attractive because it
generates a stable cash flow as the number of single households
rises, analysts say. But competition is rising with new players
joining the business.
SK Networks is an affiliate of South Korea's third-biggest
conglomerate SK Group. An SK Network spokesman was not
immediately available to comment.
Other bidders include a joint offer from Hyundai Department
Store Co Ltd and Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp
, plus consortiums led by Unid Co Ltd and
AJ Networks Co Ltd. ($1 = 1,095.9500 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee;
Editing by Stephen Coates)