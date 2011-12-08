SEOUL Dec 8 Prudential Financial, the second-largest life insurer in the United states, is considering making an offer for control of South Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Tong Yang's majority stakeholder Vogo Fund is seeking to sell its up to 60.7 percent stake worth about 1 trillion won ($888 million)

Vogo Fund was not available for comment.