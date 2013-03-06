BRIEF- GFA acquires Tokyo-based property
June 1GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 1 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/A1jfD3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SEOUL, March 6 Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday it is reviewing whether to acquire ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance unit.
ING officials had previously told South Korean regulators the company would inform regulators on their future plans for the unit within the first quarter of 2013, a source has said.
In December, KB Financial Group Inc decided against buying the unit after negotiating the prospective price down to roughly $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
LONDON, June 1 Strength in bluechip exporters helped the UK's benchmark index inch back towards an all-time high on Thursday and outperform broader European markets where weakness in banks weighed.