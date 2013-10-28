BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
HONG KONG Oct 28 Tonic Industries Holdings plans to raise up to $280 million in a Hong Kong share offering to fund part of an acquisition, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.
The company is offering 939.8 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$2.05-$2.30, putting the total deal at up to HK$2.16 billion. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 22.3 percent to Monday's close of HK$2.64.
China Merchants Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs will act as joint bookrunners of the deal.
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.