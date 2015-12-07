Dec 7 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
said it was teaming up with the U.S. Department of
Defense to further develop its experimental PTSD drug, which if
approved, could be the first treatment for the psychiatric
disorder in more than 15 years.
The Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the
Department of Defense will allow Tonix to gain access to and
study military personnel who are on active duty, Tonix CEO Seth
Lederman told Reuters on Monday.
"Since we are specifically seeking a label for
military-related PTSD for our drug, it's important to study
these patients as the active duty personnel are closer to
traumatic events, as opposed to veterans," Lederman said.
PTSD, or post traumatic stress disorder, which affects
people who have been exposed to a life-threatening event such as
natural or human-caused disasters or terrorist attacks, is more
prevalent in the military population than in civilians.
According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, experts
estimate that up to 20 percent of Operation Enduring Freedom and
Operation Iraqi Freedom veterans, up to 10 percent of Gulf War
veterans, and up to 30 percent of Vietnam War veterans have
experienced PTSD.
Tonix's TNX-102 is currently being tested in mid-stage
studies and has a long path to approval.
Some analysts have called the drug a "dark horse"
opportunity, which could be transformative for the company.
The only two drugs currently approved for PTSD - Zoloft and
Paxil - come with substantial side effects. Tonix's drug is
intended to improve sleep quality in these patients, which is
considered to be a crucial characteristic of the disease.
"We view the development as meaningfully positive for TNXP
given the importance of DoD (the Department of Defense)
support/validation to PTSD patient access for clinical trial
enrollment and eventual market outreach," Oppenheimer's Akiva
Felt wrote in a note.
Tonix is also testing a fibromyalgia drug in late-stage
studies. However, Lederman believes that developing a treatment
for PTSD would be more of a "landmark achievement", considering
the unmet need in the market.
Tonix's shares closed 2 percent higher at $6.95 on the
Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)