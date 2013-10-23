BRIEF-Citi Trends sends letter to stockholders regarding upcoming annual meeting
* Citi Trends, Inc. sends letter to stockholders regarding upcoming annual meeting
(Corrects nine-month gross profit figure in headline)
Oct 23 Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd : * Directors of co do not recommend payment of any dividend for nine months ended September 30 2013 * Gross profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2013 HK$371.6 million versus HK$295.5 million * Source text for Eikon
* Citi Trends, Inc. sends letter to stockholders regarding upcoming annual meeting
LONDON, April 11 Food consumed in the European Union is largely free of pesticide residues or contains levels within legal limits, posing little or no risk to consumers, the region's food safety watchdog said on Tuesday.