Fitch Assigns Japfa Comfeed's Rupiah Bonds 'AA-(idn)' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa, AA-(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured bond a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)'. The bond issue of up to IDR1 trillion is part of the existing IDR3 trillion bond programme, which was upgraded to 'AA-(idn)' on 14 December 2016, and is consequently rated at the same level as the programme. Japfa expects to use the proceeds mai