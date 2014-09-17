BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 17 Tontec Technology Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says shareholders plan to transfer its 23.85 percent stake to AVIC's unit
* Says plans to sell unit to Nantong Industries Holding Group for 652.26 million yuan (106.26 million US dollar)
* Says plans to acquire three firms for a combined 1.82 billion yuan via share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 606.54 million yuan in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 18
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan