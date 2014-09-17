Sept 17 Tontec Technology Investment Group Co Ltd

* Says shareholders plan to transfer its 23.85 percent stake to AVIC's unit

* Says plans to sell unit to Nantong Industries Holding Group for 652.26 million yuan (106.26 million US dollar)

* Says plans to acquire three firms for a combined 1.82 billion yuan via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 606.54 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1o2S62I; bit.ly/1u0LsRH

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1385 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)