Following are the key India news stories on the wire on Monday. Click on the codes in
bracket to see the stories. Access to some stories will depend on subscription levels.
TOP
India's Kingfisher pushed to raise $160 mln equity
India pitches for Moody's rating upgrade-FinMin sources
India's latest Gandhi steps into political limelight
India's October inflation above forecast
MARKETS
Indian shares at 3-week closing low; Mahindra drags
Indian bond yields end up on inflation, liquidity worries
Indian rupee hits 2-1/2 yr low on shares, importer dlr demand
India OIS ends up as inflation worries weigh
India cash rates steady as demand lower in 2nd week
Indian banks raise 10.70 bln rupees via CD issuances
India 5-yr corp bond yield ease; 10-yr steady
Nifty futures end down; trend of the market has become bearish
SNAPSHOT
Hot Stocks [MEYE\]
ECONOMY
India cbank deputy says Oct policy guidance still holds
India fin min:Oct inflation driven by higher food prices
India banks need to watch asset quality -cbank report
Moody's says meeting with Indian govt, cbank officials routine
India to sell 130 bln rupees of bonds on Nov 18
Indian Data Watch
COMPANIES
Wipro sees Africa revenue more than doubling in FY12
Coca-Cola to invest $2 bln in India in 5 years
Fortis Healthcare to raise $175 mln for Singapore co buy
India's Tata Motors, Mahindra profits down, forex weighs
India's Cipla Q2 net up 17.5 pct, beats f'cast
India's Maruti raises diesel car prices by up to 10,000 rupees
Oil India hires Deutsche Bank for Gabon assets valuation-source
OIL India eyeing overseas shale gas assets-chairman
Govt considering 10 pct stake sale in OIL India-source
Bharat Heavy Elect July-Sept net at 14.12 bln rupees, beats f'cast
Cairn India finds natgas in second Sri Lanka well-govt
India's Spicejet may sell stake if FDI rules change
Tesco aims to build on Tata tie-up for India retail
India's Reliance Comm talking to cos for tower tenancy
Federal Bank sees FY12 net interest margins around 3.7 pct
India's Tulip Tele looks to raise $75 mln from PE firms
Eros confident on meeting full year view
Gayatri Projects board OKs investment of 3 bln rupees in unit
U.S. carriers oppose subsidy for Air India's Boeing buy-WSJ
India's NALCO says finalises 240,000 T alumina export deal
State Bank of India says not likely to raise funds from abroad now
SAP open to acquisitions in Asia, to hire more in China, India
India's Tulip Tele in talks to raise $75 mln from pvt equity firms
BRIEF-AREVA T&D India gets 2 bln rupees contract from PowerGrid
Godrej group not cutting property prices - Chairman
Unity Infra gets contracts worth 3.06 bln rupees
IVRCL gets orders worth 18.67 bln rupees
India companies earnings forecast table
India companies earnings
India Press Pickups
COMMODITIES & ENERGY
AGRI WRAP-India rapeseed hits contract high, guar down
India sugar ends flat, supply situation weighs
India gold traders stay away as prices near peak
Top rubber producers to discuss price support
India's STC tenders to import 30,000T RBD palmolein
GENERAL
In graft-plagued India, a "crisis of political credibility"
Motor racing-Cecotto junior to test for Force India
Cricket-Dravid's ton puts India in box seat
TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
FRONT PAGE -
GENERAL -
ASIAN COUNTRIES -
ASIAN COMPANIES -
DIRECTORY -
(Compiled by Sumedha Deo)