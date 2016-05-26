BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 Top REIT Inc :
* Says rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Top REIT's rating at "A+"
* Changed rating outlook from negative to stable
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HOh5ud
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).