* Loan worth at least $550 mln - sources
* Funding will include secured 5 and 7-yr; unsecured 5-yr
tranche
* Stanchart, Noor, HSBC, FGB, GIB, ENBD providing funds
By Tom Arnold and Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, April 27 Dubai-based oilfield services
firm Topaz Energy and Marine is close to securing a loan worth
at least $550 million to help refinance existing debt and fund
new projects, banking sources said on Monday.
Emirates NBD, First Gulf Bank, Gulf
International Bank, HSBC, Noor Bank and
Standard Chartered will provide the loan, said three of
the sources, with two adding it could be signed this week.
The company, an arm of Oman's Renaissance Services,
told Reuters of its plans to borrow the money in November, with
chief executive Rene Kofod-Olsen saying it had chosen investment
bank Rothschild to coordinate the fundraising. It plans
to use the proceeds to refinance an existing $380 million loan
package at a lower interest rate and to provide cash for
potential expansion, he said.
A spokesman for Topaz declined to comment on the loan. The
sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is
not public.
Many Gulf companies have refinanced existing debt over the
past 18 months, taking advantage of an abundance of liquidity in
the local banking sector and low interest rates to cut the cost
of funding.
The pricing on Topaz's new multi-tranche loan was in the
high 200 basis point range over the London interbank offered
rate (Libor) for the secured five and seven-year tranches and
around the high 300 basis point range over Libor for the
unsecured five-year tranche, one of the sources said.
Topaz has around 100 ships that support the offshore energy
business in the Caspian Sea, the Middle East and West Africa,
among other areas. The company was considering the purchase of
two medium-sized vessels designed for subsea work, which would
be delivered in late 2016, Kofod-Olsen said in November.
The company was in the early stages of considering a share
listing in London, Kofod-Olsen said at the time, having dropped
plans for a $500 million flotation in 2011.