COPENHAGEN May 22 Denmark's second biggest insurer, Topdanmark, upgraded its outlook for the full-year 2012 earnings on Tuesday after higher investment returns lifted first-quarter profits against analysts' expectations of a decline.

First-quarter pretax profits rose to 702 million Danish crowns ($120.61 million) from 565 million in the corresponding period last year, beating all estimates of from 394 million to 620 million survey of eight analysts

The group raised guidance for full-year net profit to a range of 1.25 billion to 1.35 billion crowns from an earlier guided range of 1.15 billion crowns to 1.25 billion.

It adjusted its outlook for 2012 combined ratio to "around 91 percent" from an earlier range of 91-92 percent but kept its outlook for non-life premium growth of 1-2 percent.

"The Q1 profit was higher than assumed in the most recent profit forecast model for 2012 due to a higher than expected investment return," Topdanmark said in the statement. ($1 = 5.8205 Danish crowns). (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)