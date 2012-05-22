COPENHAGEN May 22 Denmark's second biggest
insurer, Topdanmark, upgraded its outlook for the
full-year 2012 earnings on Tuesday after higher investment
returns lifted first-quarter profits against analysts'
expectations of a decline.
First-quarter pretax profits rose to 702 million Danish
crowns ($120.61 million) from 565 million in the corresponding
period last year, beating all estimates of from 394 million to
620 million survey of eight analysts
The group raised guidance for full-year net profit to a
range of 1.25 billion to 1.35 billion crowns from an earlier
guided range of 1.15 billion crowns to 1.25 billion.
It adjusted its outlook for 2012 combined ratio to "around
91 percent" from an earlier range of 91-92 percent but kept its
outlook for non-life premium growth of 1-2 percent.
"The Q1 profit was higher than assumed in the most recent
profit forecast model for 2012 due to a higher than expected
investment return," Topdanmark said in the statement.
($1 = 5.8205 Danish crowns).
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)