By Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, March 6 Danish insurer Topdanmark A/S weathered two severe storms in the last quarter of 2011 to produce higher than expected earnings and a forecast of improved profits in the current year.

The group said weather-related claims were partly to blame for a 28 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 350 million crowns ($62.3 million), but the outcome beat an average forecast of 296 million in a Reuters poll.

Topdanmark forecast 2012 net profit in a range of 1.15 billion crowns to 1.25 billion, up from 1.02 billion for 2011 as a whole and in line with analysts' average forecast of 1.18 billion ahead of the fourth-quarter results.

Its shares, which have rallied strongly from a trough of 750 crowns set last August, eased 0.7 percent to 931 crowns by 1347 GMT, but held up slightly better than the STOXX Europe 600 insurance sector index, which was down 2 percent.

Denmark's second-biggest insurer by market value said tough economic conditions would continue to bear down on the company.

"Profitable growth is not easy in a market characterized by crisis and caution," Chief Executive Christian Sagild said in a statement on Tuesday.

"When there is low or no growth in society, there is no growth in insured items and growth comes primarily from price adjustments carried out in 2010 and at the start of 2011," Sagild said.

STORM CLAIMS

Two storms in Denmark in the fourth quarter resulted in claims of 69 million crowns compared with weather-related claims of 30 million in the same period a year ago, the group said.

"The claims trend in the Danish market in 2011 was affected by storm claims in the first quarter and fourth quarter of approximately 500 million crowns, which was not reimbursed by the reinsurance companies," Topdanmark said.

Full-year net profit just beat the group's own forecast of between 900 million crowns and 1 billion for the year, given in November.

"The 2012 outlook is, as expected, positively affected by solid returns on equities in January and February, and the prognosis for the net result is precisely as we expected," said Jyske Bank analyst Christian Hede.

Topdanmark said it expected a 2012 combined ratio of around 91 to 92 percent. The ratio measures costs and claims as a percentage of premiums and a figure below 100 means underwriting is profitable.

Its fourth-quarter combined ratio weakened to 89.6 percent from 89.2 percent a year earlier, but was better than the average 91.1 percent forecast by analysts.

The fourth-quarter "technical" result, which reflects the core insurance business, fell modestly to 236 million crowns from 240 million a year earlier, exceeding the average estimate of 222 million among analysts.

"Since we have lived up to our profitability guidance in 2011, we have no plans to raise prices in 2012," Sagild said. ($1 = 5.6178 Danish crowns) (Editing by David Hulmes and David Holmes)