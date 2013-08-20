COPENHAGEN, August 20 Denmark's second-biggest
insurer, Topdanmark, reported a smaller-than-expected
fall in net profit in the second quarter, mainly due to weaker
earnings in its life insurance unit.
Second-quarter net profit fell 2 percent to 279 million
Danish crowns ($49.94 million) compared with the corresponding
period last year, against an average forecast of a 252 million
crown profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company raised its financial outlook for this year to a
net profit of 1.25 to 1.35 billion Danish crowns ($224-242
million), from a previous forecast of 1.20 to 1.30 billion.
($1 = 5.5866 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom, editing by Geert De Clercq)