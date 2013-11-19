BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
COPENHAGEN Nov 19 Denmark's second-biggest insurer, Topdanmark, posted a 17 percent fall in third-quarter net profit after a sharp decline in investment income and weaker earnings in its non-life insurance unit.
Net profit fell to 434 million Danish crowns ($78.70 million), better than the average forecast of 407 million in a Reuters poll.
The company raised its full-year guidance to net profit of between 1.3 billion and 1.4 billion crowns, from a previous forecast of 1.25 billion to 1.35 billion crowns.
It increased its share buy-back programme for 2013 by 50 million crowns to 2.25 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.5149 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Goodman)
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.