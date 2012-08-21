COPENHAGEN Aug 21 Danish insurance company
Topdanmark bumped up guidance for full-year net
earnings on Tuesday despite a drop in second-quarter profits
caused by lower investment returns and a decline in its life
insurance business.
Topdanmark said it expected full-year 2012 net profit to be
between 1.30 billion and 1.40 billion Danish crowns instead of a
previously guided range of 1.25 billion to 1.35 billion crowns.
The company kept its full-year outlook for premium growth
unchanged in the life insurance unit at around 1-2 percent and
raised its combined ratio outlook slightly.
It said it expected 2012 combined ratio of around 90 percent
instead of a previous forecast of around 91 percent.
Second-quarter net profits fell to 285 million Danish crowns
from 301 million in the corresponding period last year, just
short of an average 290 million crowns estimate in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)