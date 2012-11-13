COPENHAGEN Nov 13 Danish insurance company
Topdanmark beat expectations for the third quarter and
bumped up its guidance for full-year net profit on Tuesday.
Third-quarter net profit surged to 523 million Danish crowns
($89.14 million) from a loss of 53 million in the corresponding
period last year, beating forecasts of 345 million crown profit
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Topdanmark said it expected full-year 2012 net profit to be
between 1.55 billion and 1.65 billion Danish crowns instead of a
previously guided range of 1.30 billion to 1.40 billion crowns.
The company also expanded its buy-back programme for 2012 by
250 million crowns to 1.7 billion crowns.
($1 = 5.8670 Danish crowns)
(By Johan Ahlander)