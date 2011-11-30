By Sam Forgione Nov 29, U.S. government bond funds have had a great run over the past year in what could be described as a contrarian's dream. It has been one of the worst years ever for the U.S. government's credit -- complete with a credit downgrade, a debt ceiling showdown and a stalemate for the congressional supercommittee. Adding to the woes: A Fitch report released on Monday that revised the rating of the long-term U.S. outlook to "Negative" from "Stable". Meanwhile, corporations have been stockpiling cash and managing lean operations, which should make them attractive to the fixed-income crowd. Instead, it was U.S. government bond funds that soared, with an average total return of over 13 percent in the past 12 months, according to Lipper, and some long-rated funds had 50 percent plus total returns. (See table below for top Government and A-Rated Corporate debt funds.) The security of government debt made it the investment of choice, even though the crisis was triggered by U.S. government inaction. If the crisis blows over, though, high-rated corporates are poised to outperform. Treasuries already fell in value on Monday, and yields rose, amid signs that Germany and France will take more aggressive moves to solve Europe's debt crisis. Going forward, A-rated corporate bonds, which pay yields about twice that of government debt, could grow relatively attractive, said Jody Lurie, corporate credit analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott. During the period of economic weakness, companies "have taken this opportunity to improve on their fundamentals." "If you were just to stick with Treasuries, that would be playing it safe, but it wouldn't necessarily give you the results you wanted," she said. The Fitch outlook revision could have little impact on corporate bond value, according to Lipper analyst Jeff Tjornehoj, who said the report's stated "slightly greater than 50 percent chance of a credit downgrade over a two-year horizon" was too vague to affect markets. Even so, Tjornehoj said that his outlook on Treasuries is negative in light of their currently high prices. Some of the best peforming bonds funds in recent weeks are those that hold a mix of A-rated corporate and government bonds, for example the Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF , with a yield of 3.92 percent, according to the Vanguard website. The blend of high yields and safety could be desirable if the economy gradually improves. The top performer in the A-rated corporate debt bond fund category for last week was the Vanguard Long Term Bond Index Fund , which launched on Oct. 6 and follows the same index as the ETF class, the Barclay's Capital US Long Government/Credit Float Adjusted Index. The fund's manager, Gregory Davis, pointed out the low cost of index funds and the benefit of being "highly diversified." Davis said the fund puts 43 percent of its holdings in government bonds, 3 percent in U.S. agencies, and the rest in investment-grade corporate, sovereign, and international debt. Calvert portfolio manager Matthew Duch recognized the advantage of holding Treasuries over the past year, but also said that the "Calvert Bond Portfolio; Y" fund management team is considering shedding some of its Treasuries. "Our Treasury holdings will decrease as we see opportunities to add exposures (to other A-rated debt)," said Duch. For the 12 months ending Nov. 25, the total return for general U.S. Treasury funds was 13.17 percent versus that of the S&P 500 Total Return Index , which was negative 1.3 percent, according to Lipper. A-rated corporate debt funds posted an average 5.19 percent return. BEST PERFORMING GOVERNMENT DEBT FUNDS AND A-RATED CORPORATES The five best performing General U.S. Treasury funds did even better than the average, with two posting total returns of over 50 percent over the last 12 months (See Lipper data below). Fund Name* 1 Week 4 Week 3 Month 1 Year Vanguard Ext Dur T;ETF 2.07 14.25 22.17 55.5 PIMCO ETF:25+ Yr US Tres 2.05 15.22 25.12 60.94 Wasatch:Hois US Treas 1.55 10.01 15.06 39.52 iShares:Barc 20+ Trs Bd 1.38 8.28 12.25 31.52 SPDR Barclays Lng Tm Trs 1.17 7.21 9.90 26.73 *Full names and ticker symbols below for period ended Nov. 25 The following is the Lipper data for the leading performers in the A-rated corporate debt fund category for the week ending November 25. A-Rated Corporate Debt Leaders: Fund Name 1 Week 4 Week 3 Month 1 Year Vanguard Lg-Tm Bd;Inst+ 0.35 4.04 NA NA Sextant Bond Income 0.19 0.99 1.88 8.03 Parnassus:Fxd-Inc 0.17 1.51 1.37 5.13 Bishop St:Hi Grd;I 0.05 1.15 1.13 5.38 Calvert Soc Inv:Bond;I 0.03 1.24 0.47 4.95 Guggenhm Bullet 2011 ETF 0.00 0.01 0.07 0.28 FPA New Income 0.00 0.19 0.09 1.95 Columbia:Bond;T -0.06 0.31 0.93 NA USAA Income;Rtl -0.08 0.38 0.59 5.38 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Pimco 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury Index Fund Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund iShares:Barclays 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Mutual Fund Class Inst. Saturna Sextant Bond Income Fund Parnassus Fixed-Income Fund Bishop Street High Grade Income Fund;I Calvert Bond Portfolio;I Guggenheim BulletShares 2011 Corporate Bond ETF FPA New Income Fund Columbia Bond Fund;W USAA Income Fund;Retail